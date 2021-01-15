If Addison Rae Didn't Bail Bryce Hall out of Jail, Who Did?

At the same time that the rumors spread about Addison bailing Bryce out, another one spread about who bailed Jaden out. In fact, rumors regarding Jaden's rescuer — or rescuers — involve another major TikTok collective.

Twitter user @KhushiNoori tweeted, "Jaden and Bryce got arrested because of drugs and Addison Rae bailed him out and the hype house is working to bail jaden out whyyy," so it seems as though the infamous Hype House may have saved Jaden from spending a night behind bars.