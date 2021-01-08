Who Is Dream's Ex-Girlfriend, and What Does She Have to Do With the Doxxing Attempt?

Popular Minecraft creator Dream has found himself in a tough situation, as he was recently doxxed by a handful of viewers shortly after rumors that he had died began to circulate. All of this follows a recent scandal over a speedrun, which was accused of being faked.

Dream took to his second Twitter on Jan. 7 to address all of these claims. In a TwitLonger, he discussed the doxxing and how he thinks his ex is connected to it.

To add to the drama, his ex-girlfriend, Sam , has reportedly been posting TikToks and other videos bashing the creator, accusing him of abuse and mistreatment while they were together.

In the statement, Dream said Sam suffers from borderline personality disorder and self harm. He clarified that he doesn't believe these things make her a bad person — in fact, she supported him when he started his channel— but said she may not be getting the help she needs. This, he says, is connected with some of the recent drama he's had to deal with.

The two eventually split, and have been separated for more than a year, though Dream has not publicly commented as to why they broke up. In his statement, he alluded to infidelity, though did not offer specifics.

It's unclear how long Dream and Sam dated, though they were together at the beginning of Dream's YouTube career. If you look back at old livestreams and videos, you can hear him talking to a "Sam," which many believe is his ex.

Dream said he believes his ex is connected with the recent drama.

While part of what makes Dream so popular is the anonymity of his online presence (he has never revealed his face on camera), the creator said in his TwitLonger that he believes his ex-girlfriend is connected to the recent doxxing attempt. "She has recently been in contact with people that want to do harm to me or my family," he wrote, referring to those who doxxed him.

"A lot of the things that have been said are very obviously not true and lead me to believe that she was taken advantage of by people who really want to do harm to me," he continued. "I think that people taking advantage of people with mental health issues is a huge problem in today's world, and this is a really good example of that. I truly believe that when my ex is healthy and stable she is a wonderful person."

let's start 2021 off with a bang... pic.twitter.com/CZXp0VoOLm — Dream (@Dream) December 31, 2020

He clarified that just because she might've helped some of his personal information get leaked, he does not wish for any of his fans to attack her. He stated, "she doesn't deserve any more hate than anyone else." "There are certain people that try and seek her out and cancel her or harass her for the things she's done in the past, and I really hope that me talking in detail about this will make them stop. I don't want anyone sending hate on my behalf, and I have said that on many occasions," he wrote.

Dream said he believes the videos on the internet where she talks fondly of him are a more accurate portrayal of his ex, and that he hopes she gets the help she needs soon. "I truly think that she is a victim here and I really don't support any hate towards her at all," he said. "She deserves support and care and to be helped by the people who care about her. Mental health is a serious issue, and she's been going through problems for a long time."