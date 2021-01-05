"RIPDream" Is Trending — Did 'Minecraft' YouTuber Dream Pass Away?

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream, who is best known for his speedrun videos and challenges, was named one of the top breakout creators of 2020. But with the creator's great success came increased scrutiny. In December 2020, one of Dream's speedruns was placed under review as potentially being forged, leading to backlash against the creator.

Now, there are rumors the creator has been doxxed and since committed suicide. Is Dream dead, or are these just rumors?