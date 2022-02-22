Brianna Chickenfry Has Confirmed Her Breakup From Boyfriend Nik Pelligrino

Brianna first launched her podcast, PlanBri Uncut, in 2020, with the stated goal of helping other young people navigate their 20s. In a recent episode, titled "Working on Myself," Brianna offered details on her breakup from Nik.

“Me and Nik have decided that our relationship simply isn’t working right now," she explained. "There are so many factors that go into it and I feel I owe it to explain it and talk about it because we were kind of a couple that you guys looked up to.”