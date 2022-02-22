Brianna Chickenfry Has Confirmed Her Breakup From Boyfriend Nik Pelligrino

Brianna Chickenfry Has Confirmed Her Breakup From Boyfriend Nik PelligrinoBy Joseph Allen
Although she's only been at Barstool Sports for about a year, Brianna Chickenfry, whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia, has already made a big impact on the brand's audience. Brianna was already popular on TikTok prior to working with Barstool, and her profile has continued to rise since she joined the site. Now, Brianna has announced that she and her boyfriend Nik have broken up, and offered details on TikTok and in her podcast.
Why did Brianna and Nik break up?
Brianna first launched her podcast, PlanBri Uncut, in 2020, with the stated goal of helping other young people navigate their 20s. In a recent episode, titled "Working on Myself," Brianna offered details on her breakup from Nik.
“Me and Nik have decided that our relationship simply isn’t working right now," she explained. "There are so many factors that go into it and I feel I owe it to explain it and talk about it because we were kind of a couple that you guys looked up to.”
“We very much still love each other," she continued. "It’s just not the right time and it’s not working and to continue at the pace that we are going at it’s just gonna hurt us even more. It would ruin anything that we could possibly have in the future.”
“We are not completely saying goodbye to each other and Nik is not leaving New York."
Brianna also explained that the two of them had tried to work on their relationship, but they had ultimately realized that that work was taking a toll on their mental health. As a result, they decided it would be better for them both if they just parted ways.
Throughout their relationship, Brianna has been unafraid to share details on social media and on her podcast, and fans offered her tons of support following the news of the breakup.
Fans posted messages of support on TikTok.
“Sending you love Miss Chickenfry,” one person wrote under her TikTok video announcing the breakup.
“This is genuinely the most shocking news I’ve heard in a while," another added.
“Miss Chickenfry, we are here for you and we love you," a third person wrote.
Clearly, fans were both surprised by the news and supportive of Brianna in her attempts to grieve the relationship and move on from it.
Brianna is still pretty young, and is likely to go through plenty of turmoil in her love life before she finally settles down. Thankfully, she has developed the kind of fanbase that is eager to support her through the ups and downs of her journey, and she's proven that she can handle something like a major breakup without allowing it to ruin her life.
Brianna may not have her relationship with Nik to lean on anymore, but as strange as this may sound, she still has her relationship with her listeners and followers. They obviously can't replace the true partnership of a romantic relationship, but they may be able to help soften the blow.