Sayonara, Mintzy! Ben Mintz Is No Longer a Barstool Sports Employee — What Happened? Why did Mintzy get fired from Barstool Sports? After the news of Ben Mintz's termination spread like wildfire, fans want answers. Details inside. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 1 2023, Updated 10:45 a.m. ET

The careless mistakes we make today can cost us tomorrow. If you’re an avid listener of Barstool Sports, the name Ben “Mintzy” Mintz likely rings bells when you hear it. Over the years, the personality has been an integral part of the sports and pop culture blog. Ben is appreciated for his goofy, yet frat boy persona that provides an interesting dynamic to the company and his own show, Wake Up Mintzy.

Unfortunately, Mintzy found himself on the unemployment line after being fired for Barstool Sports in early May 2023. As fans question if Mintzy has been fired indefinitely, folks are wondering what exactly happened. Here’s the full scoop.

Ben Mintz was fired from Barstool Sports after saying a racial slur on his show, 'Wake Up Mintzy.'

A wise person once said don’t write a check with your mouth that your bank account can’t cash. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Mintzy was given the pink slip from Barstool Sports after he decided to rap a racial slur during a live stream on May 1, 2023.

In the live stream, Mintzy rapped along to Bone Thugs N’ Harmony’s “1st of Tha Month” and said the [n-word]. Interestingly, Mintzy seemingly realized his mistake immediately and made a weird face.

This morning, I made an unforgivable mistake slipping on air while reading a song lyric. I meant no harm & have never felt worse about anything.



I apologize for my actions. I am truly sorry & ashamed of myself. — Mintzy (@DestroyerMintzy) May 1, 2023

Immediately after the live stream, Mintzy took to Twitter to apologize for his actions. “This morning, I made an unforgivable mistake slipping on air while reading a song lyric. I meant no harm & have never felt worse about anything,” he wrote. “ I apologize for my actions. I am truly sorry and ashamed of myself.”

Although some folks appreciated the apology, others made it a point to bash him online. However, the final blow was when Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, announced on May 3, 2023, via Twitter, that while he and CEO Erika Nardini tried to reason with the parent company Penn Entertainment, his efforts fell short. Mintzy was ultimately fired from Barstool Sports.

Emergency Press Conference - Ben Mintz Has Left the Building pic.twitter.com/31faJrI6Op — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 3, 2023

Mintzy has seemingly bounced back after being fired with a new job.

It appears that Mintzy learned a valuable lesson and has been given a second chance — well, sort of. On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Mintzy announced on Twitter in a video that Dave Portnoy has been given him a job. Mintzy is now the pitchman for David’s watch company, Brick Watch.

“I am being rehired by Dave Portnoy as the first employee for Brick Watch, and I cannot be more happy about it,” Mintz said. Mintzy said that he’s extremely grateful to Dave for giving him an opportunity. Mintzy also reflected on the past month, the actions that led to his firing, and he took accountability.

ANNOUNCEMINTZ



On my 40th birthday, I am being Re-hired by @stoolpresidente as the 1st employee of @BrickWatchCo!!!



I am so grateful to my family, friends & the Stoolies for getting me through this hellacious month. And I will NEVER forget Dave’s loyalty here!



Just When I… pic.twitter.com/HjD2dYieX8 — Mintzy (@DestroyerMintzy) May 31, 2023