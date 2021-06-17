Jenna Marbles' First Job Was at Barstool — But She and David Portnoy Have Beef

It's been more than a year since YouTube veteran Jenna Marbles signed off from the internet for good. The longtime creator stepped back from her platform after acknowledging some of the harmful videos she made in the past and admitted she didn't want to have a platform built on content that harmed marginalized communities.

While the news has been hard on her fanbase, her longtime boyfriend Julian Solomita gave a brief update on his partner, revealing the pair are now engaged.