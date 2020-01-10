Jenna Marbles Had an Adorable Meet-Cute With Her Longtime Boyfriend

Since her first YouTube video " How to Trick People Into Thinking You're Good Looking " went viral in 2010, Jenna Marbles has made a name for herself with her hilarious content. In the years since, her channel has become one of the top 10 most-watched female-led platforms, and she boasts more than 20 million subscribers.

Jenna's personal life has changed drastically since the beginning of her career — she's been in a long-term relationship for an eternity in Hollywood standards. Who is Jenna Marbles' boyfriend? We have the scoop on how she met her boyfriend, how the two collaborate together, and the big step they took in their relationship.

Who is Jenna Marbles' boyfriend?

Though Jenna's original YouTube content was self deprecating about her personal life, the 33-year-old YouTuber has been dating Julien Solomita, who is six years her junior, since 2013.

Julien is a native of Northern California, and he has an older sister, a younger brother, and three step siblings. He was recruited to play baseball at Chapman University in 2010. A cracked vertebrae injury during his freshman year of college led him to have to give up baseball. During his junior year, he began working at an L.A. bar on the weekends, which was how he met Jenna.

"One day, I was working at the bar, and I got to meet this really cute girl who had come in quite a bit. She had a group of friends that she would sit with, and I'd seen her, but I finally got introduced to her. One night she said, 'you know, maybe you should hang out and not work one night," Julien explained in his 2014 "Draw My Life — Julien Solomita."

Source: Getty