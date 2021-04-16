Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Announce That They Are Officially Engaged

When YouTube veteran Jenna Marbles announced she would be leaving her YouTube channel last June, many of her fans instantly worried about what more was going on behind the scenes. Since her video announcing her leave, fans of her channel have voiced concern about the former influencer, wondering how she's doing.

One thing they've recently worried about is if she and her longtime partner, Julien Solomita, are still together. Did the couple break up? They're actually doing better than ever.