Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Getting Married!

During a Twitch livestream on Thursday, April 15, 2021, Julien announced that after eight years of dating, they are ready to take the next step as a couple. “A little while ago, I asked Jenna to marry me, and she said yes," Julien said during the stream. “So, we are engaged.”

So exciting! We don't know yet when the two of them will be tying the knot, but we wish the happy couple the very best!