Home > FYI Hawk Tuah Girl Actually Worked in a Spring Factory — "I'm Not a School Teacher or a Bartender" "Hawk Tuah Girl" Hailey Welch finally dispels rumors about her employment. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 2 2024, Published 10:54 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@Tim&deeTV; tiktok/@planbriuncut

When the mystery "Hawk Tuah Girl" went viral, the entire internet made it their mission to find her. From her name to where she lives, plenty of rumors began to crop up about her life, many of which we now know to be false. A few of the rumors surrounding the now-icon had to do with her place of employment.

Article continues below advertisement

When one news outlet posted that the Hawk Tuah Girl, who is named Hailey Welch, was fired from her job as a preschool teacher due to the NSFW nature of the viral meme, viewers took it and ran. However, the source turned out to be satirical. Now, in her first interview since her internet fame, Hailey has finally cleared the air about where she works ... but what the heck is a "spring factory"?

Source: YouTube/@planbriuncut

Article continues below advertisement

"Hawk Tuah Girl" Hailey Welch works in a spring factory. What does that mean?

In her first interview since the one that made her famous, Hailey Welch appeared on the Barstool podcast PlanBri Uncut to squash some of the rumors surrounding her. When host Brianna LaPaglia, known to the internet as Brianna Chickenfry, asked Hailey about her job, she was quick to clarify that she was not, in fact, a preschool teacher.

"I worked in a spring factory. I'm not a schoolteacher," the 21-year-old said pointedly. "I'm not even old enough to be a teacher ... None of it's true. At all." Reportedly, the spring factory that Hailey refers to in the interview was a bed spring factory in Belfast, Tenn. Although we don't know exactly what she was doing there, we can at least be sure that she was not fired from her job due to her "Hawk Tuah" fame. As a matter of fact, people around Hailey — including her parents — think the situation is hilarious.

Article continues below advertisement

@planbriuncut The internet really just made up her whole story… FULL INTERVIEW OUT NOW ♬ original sound - PlanBri