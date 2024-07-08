Folks Love the Hawk Tuah Girl's Accent — Where Is She From?
The viral sensation captured the internet's attention with her cheeky interview and her charming drawl.
She became an TikTok sensation overnight, thanks to her cheeky and NSFW street interview with Tim and Dee TV.
And now, the world wants to know all there is to know about the Hawk Tuah Girl, aka Hailey Welch.
From her parents, to her job, to her net worth, folks have been trying to learn everything about the viral star, who went on to trademark the phrase that made her famous.
She's even appeared on stage with Zach Bryan, and was seen partying it up with Shaq.
But where does this funny gal live?
Where does Hawk Tuah Girl live?
Considering that the the interview that made her a star took place on the streets of Nashville, it was easy to guess that Hailey hailed from Tennessee.
But The Tennessean caught up with the Southern gal herself to get more specifics. Hailey actually lives with her grandma in Belfast, a rural area around 60 miles south of Nashville.
And if you've been keeping up with Hailey, then Belfast likely sounds familiar to you. That's because it's the location of Fathead Threads, where she began selling her "hawk tuah" merch. It's also where the spring factory where she used to work is located.
But lucky for her, the spring factory job — where she used to have to get up at 3:30 a.m. for work — is in the past, as she's now secured a management team and is navigating new opportunities.
"Right now, she can make more money holding up a can for five minutes than she made all last year," her manager, Jonnie Forster, told the outlet.
Thankfully, Hailey is learning to take it all in stride. She said she went from being embarrassed about her newfound fame to just "living in the moment." And since tons of folks online began selling unofficial merch with her phrase, it only made sense for her to release her own.
Looks like she has a good team behind her as well. "We're here to protect the hawk from the vultures," Forster said.