Folks Love the Hawk Tuah Girl's Accent — Where Is She From?

She became an TikTok sensation overnight, thanks to her cheeky and NSFW street interview with Tim and Dee TV. And now, the world wants to know all there is to know about the Hawk Tuah Girl, aka Hailey Welch.

Source: YouTube/Plan Bri Uncut Hailey (center) and her friend Chelsea (right), who also appeared in the viral video, went on Brianna LaPaglia's (left) podcast.

Where does Hawk Tuah Girl live?

Considering that the the interview that made her a star took place on the streets of Nashville, it was easy to guess that Hailey hailed from Tennessee. But The Tennessean caught up with the Southern gal herself to get more specifics. Hailey actually lives with her grandma in Belfast, a rural area around 60 miles south of Nashville.

And if you've been keeping up with Hailey, then Belfast likely sounds familiar to you. That's because it's the location of Fathead Threads, where she began selling her "hawk tuah" merch. It's also where the spring factory where she used to work is located.

Does Hawk Tuah deserve a documentary? pic.twitter.com/8k4S1L8v9Z — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 6, 2024

But lucky for her, the spring factory job — where she used to have to get up at 3:30 a.m. for work — is in the past, as she's now secured a management team and is navigating new opportunities. "Right now, she can make more money holding up a can for five minutes than she made all last year," her manager, Jonnie Forster, told the outlet.