Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The Hawk Tuah Girl Is Trademarking Her Viral Phrase — and She's Got Big Plans By the way, she knows you all think her 15 minutes are almost up. By Jamie Lee Jul. 3 2024, Published 2:46 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Plan Bri Uncut

She's already made us all crack up with her trademark phrase, so why not ... actually trademark it? Well, it turns out the Hawk Tuah Girl is doing just that! That's right, the viral sensation — aka Hailey Welch — is looking to take her newfound fame to the next level by getting the law involved.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/timanddeetv

Article continues below advertisement

The Hawk Tuah Girl is trademarking her phrase.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Hailey is looking to trademark her viral "hawk tuah" phrase in two different fields: one for clothing items, and the other for entertainment services — specifically comedy shows and comedy podcasts, apparently.

This definitely tracks with the Tennessee woman's personality, from what we've learned. The owner of Fathead Threads, where she's been selling her hats and T-shirts, told Rolling Stone that Hailey's as funny as she appears in the viral interview that made her famous.

Article continues below advertisement

"She has a bubbly personality," he told the mag. "She can be somewhat risque. You never know what she’s gonna say. I just think the world needed a laugh, and she provided that."

Article continues below advertisement

Oh, and just in case you think Hailey isn't aware that she may be considered a flash in the pan — she filed for her trademark under her new company called 16 Minutes, LLC. Looks like she is well aware that her critics believe that her 15 minutes are almost up, but hopefully she'll prove them wrong while having a good laugh.