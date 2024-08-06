Distractify
The Memes Abound After Kamala Harris Picks Tim Walz as VP Running Mate

TO THE WINDOOOOOOOW, TO THE WALZ.

By

Published Aug. 6 2024, 11:53 a.m. ET

Tim Walz memes, Lil Jon to the Window to the Walz meme
Source: X/@MoiraDonegan; X/@Freeyourmindkid

After news broke on Aug. 6, 2024, that Kamala Harris had chosen her VP running mate as Minnesota governor Tim Walz, the internet went ahead and did its thing.

And by that, we mean they provided some great memes about the whole thing.

Below, we've rounded up a handful of some of the best Tim Walz VP memes we could find on X. But just note that you'll absolutely have Lil Jon in your head for the next several hours.

Yeaaah, OK!

This absolutely seamless reference to the lyrics of Lil Jon's "Get Low" (i.e., "To the window, to the wall") had one X user declaring about this meme, "Alright, shut it down, shut Twitter down, this one wins the internet today."

Gonna *sit* this one out ...

If you're unfamiliar with what this one is referring to, well, we hate to be the ones to introduce you to it, but there was a fake internet rumor going around about J.D. Vance and a couch, and it wasn't good.

Happier than a pig in Tim's arms.

Well, this one is just too adorable not to post, so that's all we really have to say about that. (Also, Walz grew up working on his family's farm, according to his bio on Harris's site, so this meme is both adorable and fitting.)

One Lil Jon–related meme wasn't enough.

Had to break this one out too, in another fine usage of Lil Jon's "Get Low," which we'll now associate with Tim Walz's VP nomination forever.

Chalk it up to our excitement.

In this case, don't listen to Bart Simpson. Go on and let your Balz to the Walz jokes fly.

All right, last "Get Low" meme, we promise.

The visual (and audio) of this gentleman belting out "Get Low" on a train is going to be a familiar occurrence soon enough, and that's OK with us.

