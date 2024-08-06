Home > News > Politics Tim Walz Has Always Been Open About His Religion and the Faith His Family Follows Tim Walz was elected as Minnesota's governor twice. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 6 2024, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When Governor Tim Walz from Minnesota was announced as the vice presidential candidate running alongside Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, he and his family were thrust into the spotlight in ways they hadn't been before. Yes, Walz has been in politics for years already, but the people have lots of questions about his family, his past, and even his religion.

So, what religion is Tim Walz and his family? Typically, faith tends to be significant for politicians. Because not many people heard of Walz before being named as a potential future vice president, there is plenty about him that they want to know before he is on the ballot.

What religion is Tim Walz?

Walz is Lutheran, and he has always been pretty open about sharing his religion and supporting the faith of others. In 2020, Walz shared a Facebook post about a "beautiful Ash Wednesday service" at a Lutheran church. He also added a link to an article about Pope Francis urging others to be kind to one another at that time.

In 2022, the Faith in Minnesota organization publicly endorsed Walz for a second term as governor. The organization cited Walz's dedication to blue-collar workers, childcare, and equal rights and benefits for people regardless of gender or race. Though he does follow a specific religion, Walz has made it clear throughout his political career that his views involve helping people rather than imparting his religious beliefs to them.

In June 2024, on Morning Joe in Minnesota, Walz opened up about his support for the Biden-Harris administration. And even then, it was clear that Walz's views aligned with what Harris stands for. "You're seeing the contrast when you elect Democrats over Republicans," he said. "We don't have the 10 Commandments posted in our classrooms, but we have free breakfast and lunch."

He added that the Biden-Harris administration was trying to make that a nationwide thing for kids in schools. Despite previous rumors about Governor Josh Shapiro as Harris's running mate in the 2024 election, because of Walz's views and previous public support of Harris, he makes sense as the vice presidential candidate.

Here are a few of Tim Walz’s accomplishments as governor.

Given that Tim could play a crucial role in advising Kamala on major decisions if she is elected as the first female president of the U.S., it’s helpful to review his accomplishments as governor of Minnesota. According to his state bio, here’s a snapshot of his key achievements: Signed a $2.3 billion education budget into law, creating thousands of new pre-K seats, enhancing health resources for students, and providing free breakfast and lunch.