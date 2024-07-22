Home > News > Politics Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Married His High School Sweetheart Josh and his wife met in the ninth grade and have been together since. By Joseph Allen Jul. 22 2024, Published 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Since he was first elected in 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has been seen by many as someone with a bright future in Democratic politics. Now that President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be seeking reelection, and it seems like Kamala Harris will be running in his stead, many are wondering whether Shapiro might be tapped as a potential vice presidential candidate.

Article continues below advertisement

As Shapiro's name becomes more prominent in those discussions, many want to learn more about Shapiro's family. Here's what we know about his wife and his kids.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Josh Shapiro's wife?

Shapiro's wife, Lori Shapiro, was his high school sweetheart. The two first met in Montgomery County at their high school in the 9th grade, and they've been together ever since. Lori attended Colgate University and then earned a Masters degree in Science, Technology, and Public Policy from George Washington University. She then joined the Clinton administration, working in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

After she and Josh got married, they returned to Pennsylvania to start a family together. While Josh pursued a career in politics, Lori spent those years focused on her children, although she still left plenty of time for volunteer work for the needy and hungry. Since becoming First Lady, Lori's bio states that she has continued her life of service and her focus on her family.

Article continues below advertisement

"As First Lady, Lori continues to live a life of service and devote herself to family — as she always has," the bio explains. "She uses her platform to highlight Pennsylvanians making a meaningful difference in their communities from community-based nonprofits and small businesses to law enforcement and first responders. Lori believes good neighbors can be found everywhere, and that these helpers — as fellow Pennsylvanian Fred Rogers called them — should be recognized, supported, and emulated."

A Fourth of July parade in your hometown just hits different.



Great to be with @Bob_Casey, @MadeleineDean, @malcolmkenyatta, and everyone in Glenside for another Independence Day! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MPStLRPA0E — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) July 4, 2024 Source: Twitter/@JoshShapiroPA

Article continues below advertisement

Does Josh Shapiro have kids?

Josh and Lori have four young children together, and it seems that much of Lori's recent life has been dedicated to raising those children. Those children, whose names are Sophia, Jonah, Max, and Reuben, inspired Lori to become a trained parenting educator, which, as her bio states, gave her skills that she could use to help other parents who were new to parenthood.

What has Josh Shapiro said about Kamala Harris?

While some suspected that Shapiro might challenge Harris in an open convention, that is not the path he chose to take. Instead, he endorsed Harris in his statement following Biden's decision to leave the race.