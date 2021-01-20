Kamala Harris Is Being Sworn in With Two Bibles for This Sentimental Reason

Between a chaotic election year and an ongoing pandemic, it’s safe to say we did it, Joe. We made it through 2020. But with Inauguration Day right around the corner, it’s also safe to say that 2021 will also be a year that goes down in the history books.

On Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office, making Harris the first Black, South Asian, and female vice president ever. According to reports, while Biden will be sworn in using a family heirloom, Harris opted to use a pair of Bibles for her portion of the ceremony.

While this tradition is not uncommon for a president- or vice president-elect on Inauguration Day, why is Kamala Harris being sworn in with two Bibles?