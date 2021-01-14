Here's Who Is Performing at Joe Biden's Inauguration

As the days tick closer and closer to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the anticipation continues to rise. Besides the obvious security concern, considering the recent riot at Capitol Hill, many are hoping for a peaceful transition of power.

Trump's ceremony featured performances from a variety of artists, including Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, and The Frontmen of Country. But who will be performing at Biden's inauguration?

But the inauguration is meant to be a celebration, formally transitioning the next president into office. While President Donald Trump's inauguration featured a smaller-than-normal crowd, Biden's likely will be smaller due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is performing at the inauguration?

At this time, four performers have already been confirmed to perform for Biden's inauguration, though more could be announced before Jan. 20. The inauguration will take place at noon EST in Washington D.C., and while crowd sizes are usually an important factor every four years, most of this year's celebrations will be taking place virtually. This is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the increased security measures in place in response to the Jan. 6 riots.

The artists who are performing this year will appear during the 90-minute Celebrating America special, which will air at 8:30 p.m. EST following the inauguration. Biden and Harris will also be making remarks during the special. Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, and Ant Clemons are all set to perform during the special. All of these artists have been vocal supporters of the Biden / Harris campaign.

In Justin's Instagram post, confirming he will be performing at the inauguration, he wrote about "Better Days," the song he says he will perform during the celebration. "This past year brought a lot of frustration, grief, anger — and there were times when it was easy to feel powerless," Justin wrote of the song, which he created with Ant. "This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful... and keep working towards a better, more equal future."