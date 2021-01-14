Here's Who Is Performing at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Here's Who Is Performing at Joe Biden's InaugurationBy Sara Belcher
Updated
As the days tick closer and closer to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the anticipation continues to rise. Besides the obvious security concern, considering the recent riot at Capitol Hill, many are hoping for a peaceful transition of power.
But the inauguration is meant to be a celebration, formally transitioning the next president into office. While President Donald Trump's inauguration featured a smaller-than-normal crowd, Biden's likely will be smaller due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump's ceremony featured performances from a variety of artists, including Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, and The Frontmen of Country. But who will be performing at Biden's inauguration?
Who is performing at the inauguration?
At this time, four performers have already been confirmed to perform for Biden's inauguration, though more could be announced before Jan. 20. The inauguration will take place at noon EST in Washington D.C., and while crowd sizes are usually an important factor every four years, most of this year's celebrations will be taking place virtually. This is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the increased security measures in place in response to the Jan. 6 riots.
The artists who are performing this year will appear during the 90-minute Celebrating America special, which will air at 8:30 p.m. EST following the inauguration. Biden and Harris will also be making remarks during the special.
Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, and Ant Clemons are all set to perform during the special. All of these artists have been vocal supporters of the Biden / Harris campaign.
In Justin's Instagram post, confirming he will be performing at the inauguration, he wrote about "Better Days," the song he says he will perform during the celebration.
"This past year brought a lot of frustration, grief, anger — and there were times when it was easy to feel powerless," Justin wrote of the song, which he created with Ant. "This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful... and keep working towards a better, more equal future."
Here's how to watch the inauguration special 'Celebrating America.'
Celebrating America will be hosted by actor Tom Hanks, who also did events with the Biden / Harris campaign leading up to the election. The event will air at 8:30 p.m. EST / PST on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC. If you don't have cable, you can also livestream the event.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) will be streaming the event on all of its social media channels, and you can also watch a livestream on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T DirecTV and U-verse.
“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America united,” Tony Allen, the PIC CEO, said in a statement to Alternative Press. “We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program.”