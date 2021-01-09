Trump Will Be a Member of Two Exclusive Groups: Presidents Who Have Been Impeached and Presidents Who Have Skipped Inaugurations

The news has been buzzing, with new developments by the minute on President Trump’s next steps. With Trump’s Twitter officially banned, the last thing we heard from him is his announcement that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration . Many are now wondering if Trump is the first, or if another president has ever not attended the inauguration of his successor. Trump may not be the first, but this is a significant gesture of the disparity in America.

Trump had one last tweet, which read, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.” This spurred many reactions among us, as well as among government officials. When Biden was asked his thoughts on Trump’s decision to not attend the inauguration, his response was perhaps one of the most pointed about his predecessor as one could ask for. Biden said, “One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It’s a good thing, him not showing up."