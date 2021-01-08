Can Trump Self-Pardon? “He Can Try,” a Legal Expert Says

Before he leaves the White House, President Donald Trump could follow the lead of other lame-duck presidents and use the time to issue federal pardons under Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution. But can Trump self-pardon to protect himself from possible criminal prosecution?

That question is a legal quagmire that came up nearly 50 years ago during former President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal, and it’s coming up now as investigations into President Trump continue.