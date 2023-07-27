Home > Entertainment Why Won't President Joe Biden Acknowledge His Seventh Grandchild? Joe Biden's grandchildren are a big part of his life...most of them. Learn more about about the president grandkids here. By Michelle Stein Jul. 27 2023, Updated 8:39 p.m. ET

After Joe Biden was named the projected winner of the 2020 election, he delivered his victory speech on Nov. 7 in Wilmington, Del. Members of the former vice president's family joined him onstage following his remarks — and this included wife Dr. Jill Biden, two of their children, Hunter and Ashley, as well as most of their grandchildren. In the years since he took office his grandchildren from his late son Beau often spend time with their presidential grandfather...but not all of his grandkids get the same treatment.

If you're not familiar with Biden's family tree, let's take a closer look at the president's grandchildren...acknowledged and otherwise.

Source: PBS News Hour/YouTube

Joe Biden has two grandchildren from his late son, Beau: Natalie and Hunter.

The president's oldest son, Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III, passed away in 2015 at age 46 from brain cancer. However, Beau's two children Natalie and Hunter spend a lot of time with the president and his wife Jill.

Source: PBS News Hour/YouTube

Natalie is the oldest child of Hallie and the late Beau Biden. The then 16-year-old was featured alongside her cousins in a clip during the remotely-held DNC in 2020, during which they described his initial reluctance to join the presidential race. "Pop told us that this election would be totally different from any other election ever. He was worried how it would affect his kids," Natalie said of her grandfather. Today Natalie is 18 and is a well-known social media personality on TikTok.

Natalie's younger brother is Robert "Hunter'" Biden, who was named after his uncle. He was born in 2006 and was 14 years old when his grandfather was elected in 2020. Today Robert Biden II is 17 years old and is a high school student at a Catholic school. The Bidens are devout Catholics.

Source: Getty Images

Hunter Biden has given Joe Biden five grandchildren.

Hunter Biden — Joe Biden's last surviving child from his first marriage — shares three daughters with his first wife, Kathleen Biden. There's Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy Biden. Naomi is 29 and graduated in May 2020 from Columbia Law School during a virtual ceremony — at which her grandfather was a speaker. The eldest Biden grandchild is named after Joe Biden's daughter, Naomi Christina Biden, who died in a car crash that also killed his first wife, Neilia Biden, in November 1971. She married her husband Peter Neal at the White House and the two live upstairs from the grandpa. That must be a nice.

Source: PBS NewsHour/YouTube From left to right: Maisy, Finnegan, and Naomi Biden.

During that same Today interview alongside her sisters and cousin, Naomi explained that she was the one to call a family meeting to encourage their grandfather to run for president. "He thought we were calling a meeting sort of to like discuss whether or not we wanted him to. But really, we were calling it to be like, 'Get in that race, hurry up!'" she said.

Source: PBS NewsHour/YouTube

Finnegan, 22, is Hunter's second daughter. She's recently graduated from UPenn and got to attend the coronation of King Charles along with Jill Biden.

Source: Getty Images

Maisy is Hunter's third daughter. She graduated in 2023 from UPenn as well in a ceremony attended by the president and first lady. She is an aspiring artist and according to former president Obama was a star player on the basketball team his daughters were also on in high school. "Maisy was like the LeBron of the league," Obama has said. High praise indeed.

Source: Getty Images

These days, Hunter Biden is married to South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen, and they welcomed a baby boy named Beau Biden II in March 2020. (He made an appearance at Joe Biden's victory speech on Nov. 7.)

Why doesn't Joe Biden acknowledge his seventh grandchild?