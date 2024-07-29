Home > News > Politics JD Vance's Religion Has Shaped His Politics and Personal Beliefs Over the Years JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, is Hindu. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jul. 29 2024, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

According to the Pew Research Center, the majority of Republicans practice Christianity as their primary religion. So when the U.S. Senator JD Vance was named as former President Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election, it caused many to wonder what JD Vance's religion is. He is, after all, a staunch Republican.

It turns out, Vance's religion is something he has been pretty open about. From his wife, Indian-American Usha Vance's, Hinduism, to JD's own Netflix biopic Hillbilly Elegy, which was released before he was named the hopeful VP candidate, religion is something that he clearly isn't afraid to talk about. Photos even surfaced of his and Usha's wedding, which was officiated by a Hindu priest. But what about JD's religion as of today?



What is JD Vance's religion?

As a child, JD grew up periodically attending an evangelical Christian church. Those who watched Hillbilly Elegy or read JD's book on which it was based, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, understand this. But his religious journey didn't stop there, as he dabbled with Catholicism and even considered Atheism at one point. It all came to a head, however, when Vance was baptized as a Catholic in 2019.

Now, he stands to be one of the most religiously-minded politicians in the White House, should Trump win in the 2024 election. And Vance credits his wife for much of his religious exploration and acceptance. "I remember when I started to re-engage with my own faith, Usha was, like, very supportive," JD shared with Fox News in a June 2024 interview.



Usha added in the same interview that she knew "JD was searching for something" and she knows the "power" of religion in someone's life. And by now, it's no secret that religion has been a large part of JD's life for quite some time.

On July 18, 2024, JD spoke at the Faith and Freedom Breakfast in Milwaukee, Wis. As to be expected, he spoke of his faith and how it felt "good to be among people of faith." He also shared that he was hopeful he could integrate his faith "into a governing agenda that will work for the American people."



JD Vance's religion differs from his wife's religion.

When JD and Usha spoke with Fox News, they shared that the way they include both of their faiths in their home is to keep communication open and talk to their children about it. Usha is a practicing Hindu who was raised with Hindu parents, while JD has followed some form of Christianity for the majority of his life. Except, of course, for the brief time when he was nearing Atheism.