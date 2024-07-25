Home > News > Politics The Guyliner Debate Takes Center Stage! Is J.D. Vance Really Wearing Eyeliner? Social media is convinced J.D. Vance wears eyeliner to enhance his blue eyes. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 25 2024, 4:46 p.m. ET Source: Scott Olson/Getty Images

On July 15, 2024, former President Donald Trump announced that Ohio Senator J.D. Vance would be his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Since then, Vance's life has become a topic of widespread interest.

Article continues below advertisement

Many people are not only exploring his personal life with his wife and kids (and even his alleged relations with a couch), but some are also curious about whether J.D. Vance wears eyeliner. Well, does he? Read on to find out.

Source: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, does J.D. Vance wear eyeliner?

If you've been scrolling social media lately, especially Reddit or X (formerly Twitter), you might have seen hundreds of people debating whether the Republican vice presidential candidate wears eyeliner. Now, while J.D. Vance hasn't confirmed or denied it, many are convinced he uses it to accentuate his bright blue eyes.

On July 16, 2024, photojournalist Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) posted a photo of Vance on X. Zach admitted he "thought people were joking about" Vance wearing eyeliner, but after capturing that photo, he's now completely convinced that he does indeed wear eyeliner.

Article continues below advertisement

"I should note it works for him, it makes his eyes pop," Zach added. "I have zero problem with cis men wearing makeup, and, in fact, [I] encourage it. But Vance wearing it is pretty hypocritical."

In July 2024, hair and makeup artist Luna Viola spoke with The List and revealed it's "very possible" that Vance is using makeup to "enhance his appearance on camera." "Many celebrities are known for using ... dark brown eye pencil liner on the lower eyelid to make their eye color pop," Luna explained.