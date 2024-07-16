Home > News > Politics JD Vance's Wife Usha Vance Has Been With Him Through the Highs and Lows of His Political Career JD Vance hasn't always been a staunch Trump supporter. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 16 2024, Published 7:01 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Well before JD Vance was announced as Donald Trump's Republican running mate for the 2024 election, he made headlines as a politician and U.S. senator in Ohio. Now, however, his name is thrust into the spotlight and under potential scrutiny of the public eye as he and his family are part of a much larger campaign than ever before. And those who briefly followed his political career before now want to know if JD Vance is still married to Usha Vance, his wife.

Usha is no stranger to politics herself, though her experience is on a much smaller scale than that of her husband, especially now that he is Trump's running mate as the Republican vice presidential candidate for the 2024 election. Over the course of her career following her education at Yale and University of Cambridge, Usha worked as a clerk for both Chief Justice John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh, and she was a lawyer for the firm Munger, Tolles & Olson.

With JD's place at Trump's side, however, a rep from the firm revealed in a statement that "has decided to leave the firm." And many want to know what that means for her professional future and personal life with JD.

Is JD Vance still married to Usha Vance?

While it's not immediately clear why some are confused about whether or not JD is still married to his wife Usha, they appear to still be married and going strong as JD enters the thick of it ahead of the 2024 election. In June 2024, before JD was announced as Trump's running mate, the couple spoke with Fox News about the potential for JD to enter the White House, and at that time, Usha spoke highly of her husband's political future.

She was also seen supporting her husband on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 15, 2024, and she remains by his side. Which, according to JD, is something he needs both professionally and personally. In a 2020 interview on The Megyn Kelly Show, he shared, "Usha definitely brings me back to earth. If I get a little too cocky or a little too proud, I remind myself that she's way more accomplished than I."

What did JD Vance say about Trump and Hitler before he was his running mate?

Though JD is part of the Republican party, he previously spoke less than highly of his running mate. Ahead of the 2016 election, which Trump would eventually win, JD called Trump "reprehensible" and was critical of the then-presidential candidate.

Tweet deleted by JD Vance when he ran for Senate:



“Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us.” pic.twitter.com/FlMGy4fMRd — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 15, 2024