Trump's VP Running Mate J.D. Vance's Book Became a Netflix Film — Inside His Net Worth
Vance wrote the book 'Hillbilly Elegy' before his quest to become one of the youngest VPs in U.S. history.
By Distractify Staff Jul. 15 2024, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Two days after being wounded during a shooting and assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally, former president Donald Trump announced his running mate for the Vice President of the United States. Ahead of the Republican National Convention, Trump named Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as the nominee. J.D., 39, was once vocally against Trump but became a loyalist in 2020. His nearly 40-year age difference between Trump and President Biden gave him an edge in the race to the office.

J.D. would be the third-youngest VP in U.S. history if Trump is elected. While J.D. will have many hoops to jump through before he's selected as VP, his financial achievements certainly didn't hurt his race for candidacy. Before taking on the nomination, J.D. already had an impressive net worth that will surely grow if he's made VPOTUS.

Source: Getty Images

What is J.D. Vance's net worth?

J.D. began earning a living fighting for his country in the Marine Corps, enlisting in the Iraq war. He now makes money from his political career and his achievements away from Capitol Hill. His net worth currently stands at $5 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, some of J.D.'s earnings come from him earning a salary of $174,000 as a new senator. He's also a co-founder of his venture capital firm, Narya Capital, earning an estimated salary of $327,000.

J.D. is also an investor, with most of his earnings coming from his 100-plus investments in multiple banks and Bitcoin providers. Celebrity Net Worth said his sole investment, JD Vance Enterprises, LLC, "holds investments and promotes speaking, writing, and media appearances of JD Vance."

J.D. Vance Ohio Senator, Venture Capitalist, Investor, Author Net worth: $5 Million Birthdate: Aug. 2, 1984 Birthplace: Middletown, Ohio Birth name: James David Hamel Vance Father: Donald Bowman Mother: Beverly Vance Marriages: Usha Chilikuri (m. 2014) Children: 3 Education: The Ohio State University, Yale University

J.D. Vance is also a published author whose book became a Netflix film.