Home > News > Politics Can Trump Still Run for President Even Though He's Been Indicted? By Allison Hunt Mar. 31 2023, Published 8:59 a.m. ET

Former president Donald Trump has officially been indicted in a Manhattan court. What a time to be alive, folks.

With the 2024 election right around the corner, and with Trump currently leading in the polls for the Republican nomination, lots of people on both sides are wondering if the indictment means that Trump can no longer run for president. Let's find out together.



Can Trump still run for president in 2024?

Yes, he can. An indictment, or even a criminal conviction, can't prevent someone from running for president. As New York Law School professor Anna G. Cominsky told the Wall Street Journal, "There are actually not that many constitutional requirements to run for president ... There is not an explicit prohibition in the Constitution in respect to having a pending indictment or even being convicted.”

While Trump may still be able to run, this definitely gives fuel to his opponents — both those on the left and the right — but may also prop up his own candidacy. Many of Trump's supporters have continued to support him no matter what he does.



Here's what we know about Trump's indictment.

On March 30, 2023, Trump was indicted by a grand jury. This makes him the first former president to ever be charged with a crime. While the contents of the indictment will remain sealed until the arraignment, which could happen as early as Tuesday per CBS, we do know that it involves "hush money" that was allegedly sent to Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump's first run for president.

Trump is still currently being investigated for his supposed involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, as well as for classified documents that were found at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

Never one to stay silent, Trump released a statement shortly after the indictment was announced: "This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history...The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference... I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden... we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”