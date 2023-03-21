Home > News > Politics Source: Getty Images Donald Trump May Face Arrest Soon, but There Are Already Some Hilarious Memes About It By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 21 2023, Updated 2:10 p.m. ET

Justice can't come for Donald Trump swiftly enough. The former president built his 2016 election campaign on false information and bigotry, all while galvanizing legions of extreme right-wing pundits in his favor. His presidency almost directly led to the COVID-19 pandemic and later, the insurrection at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. He has proven to be the most controversial and divisive president in United States history, but he may soon face justice for some of his many illegal actions.

In recent news, it was reported that Donald Trump may be arrested in late March in relation to a hush money payment he had made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. He also faces a number of separate pending legal actions for interfering with the 2020 election and conspiracy to illicit voter fraud. Though no arrest has been made as of this writing, many are already anticipating Donald Trump's arrest. Here are some of the funniest memes about the potential event.

Source: Getty Images

Taking out the trash

People have had all sorts of names for the president who is all too culpable in throwing America into disarray. That being said, this candid video of a trash can being put into the back of a police van is simple yet elegant in addressing Trump.

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Hillary Clinton must have been none too pleased to have lost her hard-fought presidential bid to the former host of The Apprentice, with a large part of his campaign having been dedicated to the hashtag "#LockHerUp" in reference to Hillary's past email controversy. If Donald Trump actually ends up getting arrested, it would certainly be poetic, if nothing else.

Pics, but it didn't happen.

i can't tell if these trump arrest pictures are real or ai generated 💀 pic.twitter.com/tiUAAr5cUK — ️kloo (@aikge) March 21, 2023

The emergence of AI-generated art has generated plenty of controversy among artists who fear that their work is being infringed upon without their consent. To that end, these fake AI images of Trump's arrest have been circulating as people search for any results on whether or not it actually took place. Spreading false information like this is what got Trump elected in the first place, but one can only hope that the actual arrest would look anything like this.

A typical Trump tactic.

Has trump been arrested yet, or did he deliberately whip up a load of pointless noise to agitate his followers and give him space to claim the deep state were scared of him and that makes him a huge winner when it doesn't happen? — Tony Reeves-Blampied 💙 (@AntonyBlampied) March 21, 2023

Donald Trump is no stranger to speaking loudly to his supporters, who tend to lap up whatever he says without question. One Twitter user suggested that he intentionally announced that he might be arrested in an attempt to make himself look good if it doesn't happen. It certainly wouldn't be the first time Trump made something up just for the clout. See: Jan, 6, 2021.

Naughty children get grounded.

Amazing images of a high speed chase with Donald Trump escaping the law.



#TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/zOJN7HIy7L — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) March 21, 2023

Many political critics, Democratic politicians, and anyone with a little common sense have likened Donald Trump's speeches and rants to a child throwing a red-faced tantrum. If he were to resist arrest, we can only imagine that that will look just as childish as anything he's done since he was president.

PFP update.

This is what you hang in the White House. #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/xy07HGoOgf — Pax Thoreau (@TheColdHardPax) March 21, 2023

The White House is consistently updated with portraits of new US Presidents who are inaugurated. No president is free of criticism or controversy, but a mugshot for Trump in the White House would definitely be a first.

If Donald Trump is a Cheeto, then...

All the dipshits in the #TrumpArrest hashtag talking about how he's innocent. pic.twitter.com/U4SEijlrm3 — C (U IN HEL)L Varner (@RandomEntity) March 21, 2023

Against all odds, there are still plenty of supporters of Donald Trump who believe he is innocent or otherwise free of blame for all his actions. People have plenty of names for folks like that, but sometimes, the perfect insult comes in individually wrapped cakes.

Who wants in on the action?

me trying to blend in so i can be part of the trump arrest pic.twitter.com/EmfuzyKPCg — Shawn Hils (@ShawnHils) March 20, 2023

The arrest of Donald Trump would be such a historic event that everyone wants front-row seats to it if it ends up happening.

Dramatization of (hopefully) actual events.

Video of trump fleeing the police has surfaced #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/oT7C5rarwM — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) March 21, 2023

There's already a trash metaphor for Trump at the beginning of this list, but no matter how many come out, it will never not be relevant.

Dressed for the occasion.

i’m actually dressing for the trump arrest even if it doesn’t happen pic.twitter.com/qnShOs9Zb9 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 21, 2023