Donald Trump Has a New Way to Communicate With His Loyal Supporters

Months after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump is moving forward with his plans to establish communication with supporters in a post-social media world. Given that he is effectively banned from every major social media platform , these moves were expected, but details weren't given until now.

Although his name is largely out of the news, Trump is still figuring out how to make himself a part of the American political conversation once again. So, what is Trump doing now? Here's what we know.

Trump launched his own way to communicate with supporters online.

Since being largely blacklisted from every major social media website, Trump has found increased difficulty communicating his messages to followers. Of course, there's his email list, the social media accounts of his family members, and various conservative news outlets reporting on the former president, but his voice alone was missing from the conversation for some time, until now.

That's right. Trump is back posting online, but he has created his own means to do so, far from the reaches of the "big tech" companies he so frequently goes after. From the Desk of Donald J. Trump is the former president's new blog-style website where he posts messages about his political views, much like he used to on Twitter. The only difference this time is that fans can't interact with the posts, save for setting up notifications to be informed when a new one goes live.

"President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform," senior advisor to the former president Jason Miller said in a statement to Fox News, adding, "We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future."

Source: Getty