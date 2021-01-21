Life Beyond the Presidency: Donald Trump's Move to Florida

Following four years in office that were marred with controversy unlike any other U.S. president in modern history, Donald Trump's reign as commander-in-chief has come to an end. For droves of fans (and critics) of the former president who have followed his every move for the last four years, his first as a private citizen could be one of his most significant as he establishes a post-presidential life.

Although it is known that upon Biden's Jan. 20, 2021 inauguration Trump and his family must vacate the White House, questions regarding where the former first family will permanently relocate remain a hot topic. Here's what's known about the big move so far.

Upon landing in southern Florida, the Trumps were met by countless droves of devout fans that lined streets by the city's airport to welcome the former president home. Signs reading, "We Love Trump," and, "Trump 2024" were prominent fixtures as the ex-president's motorcade navigated the crowded streets of Palm Beach to the property, which sits across a bridge from the center of the city.

In the early morning of inauguration day, Trump and his wife, Melania, departed the White House via helicopter for Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he delivered the final public address of his one-term presidency. Once the previous commander-in-chief delivered his remarks to fans, politicians, and soldiers in attendance, he and the former first lady adjourned to Air Force One, which promptly flew the pair to their extensive Palm Beach, Florida property, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump acquired the property in 1985 for a whopping sum of $10 million and then began the process of turning the historical site into an opulent palace for South Florida's socialites. Once renovations were complete, the famed businessman began charging people roughly $200,000 to join Mar-a-Lago's exclusive club, on top of monthly fees in excess of thousands of dollars.

The property was originally owned by wealthy heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, who donated it to the U.S. government in 1973 as a presidential oasis for when the leader of the free world wanted to escape to the warm weather. Although it was designated a historical landmark in 1980, the government relinquished control of Mar-a-Lago only a year later, citing absurd upkeep costs.

Mar-a-Lago is a 126-room estate that covers 18 miles of prime real estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The property boasts five tennis courts, private beaches, a world-class fitness center, four solid gold sinks, and a 20,000 square-foot ballroom that is also decorated in $7 million worth of solid gold foil.

The Trumps might not be allowed to stay at Mar-a-Lago permanently.

Source: Getty Images

Despite a trove of fans waiting to greet Trump and his family upon their arrival in Palm Beach, it appears that not everyone in the city is ecstatic about the former president setting up his new base of operations there. Per The New York Times, the former president signed an agreement with townspeople in 1993 that he will not take residence at Mar-a-Lago for longer than 21 non-consecutive days throughout the course of a year, something that may force a decision to relocate elsewhere.

The publication went on to detail how neighbors have already issued a letter to the city of Palm Beach and the U.S. Secret Service reminding them of the 28-year-old agreement, writing, "Per the use of the agreement of 1993, Mar-a-Lago is a social club, and no-one may reside on the property.