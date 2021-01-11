Trump Refuses to Resign With Mere Days Left in Office

After the riots that occurred on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, President Donald Trump and many of his supporters found themselves being closely scrutinized as many wait for the president to take accountability for the events that transpired that day. There have been talks of invoking the 25th Amendment in President Trump's final days in office, and he will be put through an impeachment trial for the second time in his first four-year term.

These actions are all as a result of the storm at the Capitol building, the gathering of which was largely encouraged and not condemned by President Trump himself.

Since this, there have been many speculations as to what action will be taken against him. But did President Trump resign following the riots, or does he have any plans to before Jan. 20?