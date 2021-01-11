Trump Hasn’t Invoked the Insurrection Act Yet, but He Has Certainly Threatened It

So says Newsweek , which fact-checked the viral claims that the lame-duck president signed the act on Saturday, Jan. 9, or Sunday, Jan. 10.

Be careful what you believe on social media: Contrary to many Twitter posts, there’s no evidence that President Donald Trump signed the Insurrection Act or invoked its powers.

“I’m hearing the INSURRECTION ACT has been signed,” reads one Twitter post , which has been liked more than 15,000 times. “MILITARY IS THE ONLY WAY.”

Another widely shared tweet reads, “Insurrection Act was signed last night by President Trump, according to multiple sources.”

That said, Trump has threatened to use the Insurrection Act before. Here’s what to know about the 1800s-era law…