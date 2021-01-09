That Rumor That a D.C. Rioter Tasered Himself to Death Is (Probably) Just a Joke

Did a rioter taser himself to death during the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6? So far, it seems no one’s been able to confirm this viral rumor.

According to a Know Your Meme submission still under review , the testicle-tasering details is a hoax about Kevin Greeson, one of the five casualties of the riot, dying of a heart attack after accidentally shocking himself in the testicles with a taser while trying to steal a portrait of former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill.

Here’s how the rumor seems to have gotten started…