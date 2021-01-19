The Best Memes About Trump Leaving the White House — Are You Ready for Moving Day?

It's a day that half of the United States had anticipated for four years, following Donald Trump's 2016 presidential win. On Jan. 19, 2021, Trump moved out of the White House and, as to be expected, the internet was aflutter with memes to mark the occasion. Trump's most loyal supporters weren't among those who had created memes or gifs to mark the end of his presidency and life in the White House, but there are plenty nonetheless.

It's almost a rite of passage for those who don't support the incumbent president to celebrate him leaving the White House for good. Or, at least, for four years or so. And those who were never wild about Trump being in office, especially during the final year of his term, had memes at the ready. Would you expect anything less from the internet?

Another version of the same meme shows the frame with an edited photo of Trump's face in red, white, and blue paint and a furry horned headdress. It's not unlike the get-up people saw on one of the now infamous U.S. Capitol rioters . It may not be real, but it's what some people were just itching for during Trump's moving day.

One of the memes floating around about Trump moving out of the White House involves someone carrying a gold framed painting. Only, in all of the iterations of the image, the painting has a different picture in it. In one case, someone added an old photo of Trump lounging on a couch in what looks like a tennis outfit. It gives off serious "Draw me like one of your French girls" vibes.

me imagining trump not really leaving the white house, hiding in the bunker, and still sneaking around a la parasite (sorry i don’t have picture editing skills i’d stick his face on there instead) pic.twitter.com/NWe9TdOM1Z

For Trump, he needed to leave the White House by Jan. 20, 2021, which is when his term would officially end. It's also the date President-elect Joe Biden was scheduled to be sworn in, which makes sense. There were rumors ahead of Trump's official move-out day that he might refuse to physically move out, but that didn't end up being the case in the end.

Even though election day takes place every four years in November, the sitting president has plenty of time to actually get his or her affairs in order to move out of the White House. Since they are still the president for a couple of more months, they are entitled to stay in the house until the following January.

Where is Trump going to live after he's out of office?

Usually, an outgoing president will leave Washington, D.C. to start their life post-White House somewhere closer to the city or state they originally moved from. Trump reportedly plans to move to Florida to enjoy retirement as so many 70+ people do. OK, maybe not exactly the same way, but it definitely gives off those vibes.

Article continues below advertisement

Moving boxes at the White House. The one marked “FRAGILE” is for his ego. pic.twitter.com/eIRJEYh4yF — Eric Pfeffinger (@epfeffin) January 15, 2021

Trump: I AIN'T LEAVING THE WHITE HOUSE ON JANUARY 20! WHATCHA GONNA DO ABOUT IT?



Biden: *Head Nods*



Secret Service: pic.twitter.com/NGZvmPCXs7 — Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) December 17, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Some have speculated that Trump will run for president again once Biden's first term is over, but by that point, Trump may have moved on to other professional endeavors. Or, he'll spend the next four years perfecting his short game on the golf course. Whatever his plans may be, 2021 saw his official removal from office and the spicy memes from those who wished to commemorate the day online.

lol 8...1142021...



...moving vans arrive at White House... pic.twitter.com/1PjkQ9NYw0 — BL Remaley Jr (@BlRemaley) January 14, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

THE TRUMPS spotted leaving the White House today. pic.twitter.com/ZsZ9k3Oqql — Ramble On Rose (@CTolduso) January 18, 2021