Lil Wayne Is Reportedly on the Short List for a Last Minute Pardon From Trump

One of the least discussed and most important powers the president has is the power to offer pardons or clemency to people who have been convicted of crimes. Like many aspects of Donald Trump's tenure as president, his record of pardons has been controversial, to say the least. Now, as he prepares to exit the White House on Jan. 20, Trump is said to be considering a slew of last-minute pardons to end his administration.

If reports of Trump's intention to pardon Lil Wayne are accurate, the rapper may never face sentencing. He's one of several names that the president is currently considering for a pardon, thanks in large part to his support for the president. During the 2020 campaign, Lil Wayne said he supported Trump's plans for criminal justice reform and his economic plan for African Americans.

Among the people the president is apparently considering for a pardon is Lil Wayne , who appeared to support Trump during the 2020 presidential race. The rapper is in need of a pardon because he pled guilty last month to possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun when a chartered plane he was on landed in Miami in 2019. He faces a sentence of up to 10 years in a hearing scheduled for Jan. 28.

Trump also appears to be considering a pardon for Sholam Weiss, a white-collar criminal who was sentenced to 835 years in prison crimes including money laundering, racketeering, and wire fraud. Weiss's sentence is widely thought to be the longest sentence ever imposed on a criminal for committing white-collar crimes.

In addition to Lil Wayne, Trump is also reportedly considering pardoning former New York assembly speaker Sheldon Silver, who was convicted on corruption charges in 2015. He was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison and a $1 million fine and is currently being held in New York state.

Several familiar names are absent from Trump's list of pardons.

Although Trump appears to be ready to pardon a number of controversial figures, there are a few names that have been floated for possible pardons that are not on Trump's list. Among those is Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser to the president who pleaded not guilty to charges that he defrauded donors to “We Build the Wall,” an online fundraising effort that raised $25 million that was supposed to go to the president's wall.

Also absent from the list is Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, who has not yet been formally charged with any crimes. Previous reporting had suggested that Trump may pardon Giuliani preemptively, in order to prevent him from being indicted. Although Bannon and Giuliani have both been Trump allies in the past, they've fallen out with him more recently.