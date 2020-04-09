Trump May Look Into Pardoning Big Cat Enthusiast, Joe Exotic, From Prison

Trump May Look Into Pardoning Big Cat Enthusiast, Joe Exotic, From PrisonBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Those of us who have already torn through Netflix's latest and greatest docu-series Tiger King are well-aware that former zoo owner, country singer, and political candidate, Joe Exotic (real name: Joseph Maldonado-Passage), is presumably going to spend the rest of his life in prison. However, rumor has it that President Donald Trump may ultimately pardon Exotic's 22-year sentence.
So, will Trump actually pardon Joe Exotic's jail sentence, or is it simply a rumor? Stay tuned for everything we know regarding the fate of Carole Baskin's attempted murderer.
Why do people think Trump is pardoning Joe Exotic from prison?
As most of us know, Exotic was sent to prison for two counts of murder-for-hire, after paying someone to attempt to murder his arch nemesis, Florida conservatory owner, Carole Baskin. He was also charged for violating the Endangered Species Act in terms of mishandling his big cats, as well as falsifying wildlife records, according to Cinemablend.
Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison, and apparently, he feels this was an unfair conviction, according to New York Post. Now, he's asking Donald Trump to pardon him from prison.
Will it actually happen?
When a reporter asked the POTUS in an interview if he would consider pardoning Exotic's lengthy sentence, Trump said he never saw Tiger King, and proceeded to ask about Exotic's case. After half-listening to the reporter's response, explaining the crimes Exotic was charged for, Trump asked the reporter if he was advocating for it, before disregarding the question, saying it would be unethical for the reporter to weigh in.
Eventually, Trump stated that he would — in fact — "look into" the Tiger King's case, and apparently, Donald Trump Jr. has already said that he wants to advocate for Joe. Take a look at the conversation in its entirety, below.
In prison, Joe Exotic may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
While it has not been officially confirmed if Joe has contracted COVID-19 in prison, it turns out that a number of his fellow inmates, as well as guards have tested positive for the illness. Exotic's fourth husband, 24-year-old Dillion Passage, revealed to Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM radio series that Joe was forced into isolation at Oklahoma's Grady County Jail, before getting relocated to the Federal Bureau of Prisons-operated Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Tex.
Dillion apparently also told Andy that he and Joe had previously been speaking several times a day since his sentence began, however, they have not been able to speak at all since Joe was moved to his new facility. Again, it has not been confirmed if Joe does — in fact — have the coronavirus, but it sounds like there's a decent chance he does.
The likelihood of Exotic actually getting pardoned from his prison sentence is probably next to nothing, as it didn't sound like Trump was even serious about looking into his case during his conversation with the reporter. Trump is full of surprises, however, and if Exotic ultimately does get out early, we wouldn't be totally shocked. Carole Baskin may want to sleep with one eye open.
