Some of Joe Exotic’s Inmates Have Coronavirus, but Does He?

A jury in April found Joe guilty of 21 counts, including plotting to kill a sanctuary owner in Florida who had criticized his treatment of animals, as well as euthanizing the big cats. According to the New York Post, prosecutors said he offered $10,000 to an undercover FBI agent during a December 2017 meeting to kill the animal rights activist, Carole Baskin. “Just like follow her into a mall parking lot and just cap her and drive off,” Maldonado-Passage said in the recording played for jurors.