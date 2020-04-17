Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness debuted on Netflix on March 20, 2020 and it wasn't long before Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin were household names.

The documentary spotlighted Joe, a "mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer" who had a farm in Oklahoma, and an online reality show dedicated to his years-long feud with animal activist Carole Baskin. This feud leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot — and the docu-series dives into the search for Carole's missing husband Don Lewis. Over the course of seven episodes, viewers are also introduced to even more "big cat people" including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders. Luckily, Tiger King will live on forever thanks to the Joe Exotic memes on the Internet.

Joe Exotic — Former owner of the GW Zoo in Oklahoma and title subject of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Carole Baskin — The founder of Big Cat Rescue and Joe's sworn enemy

The founder of Big Cat Rescue and Joe's sworn enemy Rick Kirkham — Journalist and former producer for Joe Exotic TV.

Saff Saffery, (fka Kelci) — Former GW Zoo animal keeper who was attacked by a tiger and lost his arm

Former GW Zoo animal keeper who was attacked by a tiger and lost his arm John Finlay — Joe Exotic's first ex-husband

Dr. Bhagavan "Doc" Antle — Director of Myrtle Beach Safari who may or may not lead a cult

Director of Myrtle Beach Safari who may or may not lead a cult John Reinke — Former manager of the GW Zoo best known for his colorful prosthetic legs

Eric Cowie — Former head keeper at the GW Zoo in Oklahoma

Former head keeper at the GW Zoo in Oklahoma Mario Tabraue — The self-proclaimed "Scarface" of the big cat world

Barbara "Bala" Fisher — One of Doc's former apprentice who was gifted breast implants by the Bhaghavan

One of Doc's former apprentice who was gifted breast implants by the Bhaghavan Travis Maldonado — Joe's second ex-husband who accidentally committed suicide at the GW Zoo

Don Lewis — Carole Baskin's missing second husband

Carole Baskin's missing second husband Ann McQueen — Don Lewis' former executive assistant

Marc Thompson — Joe's former head of security

Joe's former head of security Shirley and Francis Schreibvogel — Joe Exotic's parents (Joe was born Joseph Schreibvogel and now goes by Joseph Maldonado-Passage)

Jeff Lowe — The current owner of the GW Zoo and informer for the FBI against Joe Exotic

The current owner of the GW Zoo and informer for the FBI against Joe Exotic Tim Stark — Jeff Lowe's former partner and founder of Wildlife in Need

Dillon Passage — Joe's third (and current) husband

Joe's third (and current) husband Joshua Dial — Joe Exotic's former campaign manager

Allen Glover — The hitman Joe allegedly hired to kill Carole Baskin

The hitman Joe allegedly hired to kill Carole Baskin James Garretson — Businessman and FBI informer

Why is Joe Exotic in jail? Where is Joe Exotic now?

Joe is currently serving 22 years in federal prison after being charged for his murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, and for violating the Endangered Species Act. However, Joe plans to appeal his sentence and updated fans on Facebook following the release of Tiger King. "I am not giving up that justice in this country can and must be fixed when the U.S. Attorney's Office can cover up and go along with so much lying under oath," he wrote. "If you all want to change this country before it's too late, get a petition going to President Trump. Those tigers were private property and the judge should have never been on the civil lawsuits and my criminal case."

Did Carole Baskin kill her husband?

The other big questions Tiger King viewers have revolve around Carole Baskin, and just how involved she was in the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis. Did she really cover him in sardine oil and feed him to her tigers? Or did Don really escape to Costa Rica and fake his death to set up his wife? The investigation remains unsolved, but there are reports that a Florida Sheriff's Department may be reopening the case.

Will there be new episodes of Tiger King?

Yes! Episode 8 of Tiger King is coming soon, according to Jeff Lowe. It is expected to be similar to the Love Is Blind reunion episode, and catch up with the cast now and get their thoughts on the major revelations exposed in the documentary.