Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness debuted on Netflix on March 20, 2020 and it wasn't long before Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin were household names.
The documentary spotlighted Joe, a "mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer" who had a farm in Oklahoma, and an online reality show dedicated to his years-long feud with animal activist Carole Baskin. This feud leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot — and the docu-series dives into the search for Carole's missing husband Don Lewis. Over the course of seven episodes, viewers are also introduced to even more "big cat people" including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders. Luckily, Tiger King will live on forever thanks to the Joe Exotic memes on the Internet.
Tiger King cast:
- Joe Exotic — Former owner of the GW Zoo in Oklahoma and title subject of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- Carole Baskin — The founder of Big Cat Rescue and Joe's sworn enemy
- Rick Kirkham — Journalist and former producer for Joe Exotic TV.
- Saff Saffery, (fka Kelci) — Former GW Zoo animal keeper who was attacked by a tiger and lost his arm
- John Finlay — Joe Exotic's first ex-husband
- Dr. Bhagavan "Doc" Antle — Director of Myrtle Beach Safari who may or may not lead a cult
- John Reinke —Former manager of the GW Zoo best known for his colorful prosthetic legs
- Eric Cowie — Former head keeper at the GW Zoo in Oklahoma
- Mario Tabraue — The self-proclaimed "Scarface" of the big cat world
- Barbara "Bala" Fisher — One of Doc's former apprentice who was gifted breast implants by the Bhaghavan
- Travis Maldonado — Joe's second ex-husband who accidentally committed suicide at the GW Zoo
- Don Lewis — Carole Baskin's missing second husband
- Ann McQueen — Don Lewis' former executive assistant
- Marc Thompson — Joe's former head of security
- Shirley and Francis Schreibvogel — Joe Exotic's parents (Joe was born Joseph Schreibvogel and now goes by Joseph Maldonado-Passage)
- Jeff Lowe — The current owner of the GW Zoo and informer for the FBI against Joe Exotic
- Tim Stark — Jeff Lowe's former partner and founder of Wildlife in Need
- Dillon Passage — Joe's third (and current) husband
- Joshua Dial — Joe Exotic's former campaign manager
- Allen Glover — The hitman Joe allegedly hired to kill Carole Baskin
- James Garretson — Businessman and FBI informer
Why is Joe Exotic in jail? Where is Joe Exotic now?
Joe is currently serving 22 years in federal prison after being charged for his murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, and for violating the Endangered Species Act. However, Joe plans to appeal his sentence and updated fans on Facebook following the release of Tiger King. "I am not giving up that justice in this country can and must be fixed when the U.S. Attorney's Office can cover up and go along with so much lying under oath," he wrote. "If you all want to change this country before it's too late, get a petition going to President Trump. Those tigers were private property and the judge should have never been on the civil lawsuits and my criminal case."
Did Carole Baskin kill her husband?
The other big questions Tiger King viewers have revolve around Carole Baskin, and just how involved she was in the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis. Did she really cover him in sardine oil and feed him to her tigers? Or did Don really escape to Costa Rica and fake his death to set up his wife? The investigation remains unsolved, but there are reports that a Florida Sheriff's Department may be reopening the case.
Will there be new episodes of Tiger King?
Yes! Episode 8 of Tiger King is coming soon, according to Jeff Lowe. It is expected to be similar to the Love Is Blind reunion episode, and catch up with the cast now and get their thoughts on the major revelations exposed in the documentary.
Most Recent
Entertainment
Get Ready! Barbie Is Hoping to Save the "Tiger King" in a New Movie
Entertainment
Before His Husbands, Joe Exotic Was Married to a Woman Named Kim
Entertainment
GoFundMe Page Raises Money for 'Tiger King' Star Joshua Dial Who Suffers From PTSD
Entertainment
Allen Glover's Bathtub Scene in 'Tiger King' Explained
Entertainment
Joel McHale Will Be Hosting a 'Tiger King' After Show, and We're Psyched
Entertainment
All We Care About in the 'Tiger King' Saga Is the Well-Being of Those Beautiful Cats
Entertainment
Why Is Joe Exotic Rocking a Knee Brace in So Many Scenes on 'Tiger King'?
Entertainment
Done Bingeing 'Tiger King'? Put These Shows in Your Netflix Queue
Entertainment
Finished Netflix's 'Tiger King'? Take a Deep Dive Into Carole Baskin's Marriages
Entertainment
Barbara Fisher Has Something to Say About Doc Antle's Response to 'The Tiger King' [EXCLUSIVE]
Entertainment
What Is Shaq's Involvement With Tiger King Joe Exotic?
Entertainment
Fans Are Already Dream Casting the 'Tiger King' Miniseries
Entertainment
Britney Spears Has a Strange Connection to the Cast of Netflix's 'Tiger King'
Entertainment
Jeff Lowe From 'Tiger King' Just Got a New Nanny — or Did He?
Entertainment
Cardi B Says "Slick B---h" Carole Baskin Did Joe Exotic Dirty, Creates GoFundMe
Trending
Hollywood's Already Beefing Over Who Should Play Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King'
Entertainment
'Tiger King' Fans Are Convinced That Is Not Joe Exotic's Real Singing Voice
Entertainment
What *Really* Happened to Kelci "Saff" Saffery's Arm in 'The Tiger King'
Entertainment
Meet All the Big Cat People From Our Netflix Obsession, 'Tiger King'
Entertainment
Mario Tabraue Was Real Life 'Tony Montana' and Most Normal Guy in 'Tiger King'
Entertainment
These Joe Exotic Memes Are Almost as Over the Top as the Tiger King Himself
Entertainment
Lauren Lowe Is Ingrained in the Story Behind Netflix's 'Tiger King'
Entertainment
Where Is "Tiger King" Joe Exotic Now?
Entertainment
Some Think Carole Baskin Killed Don Lewis in 'Tiger King'
Entertainment
Where Is 'Tiger King's Carole Baskin After Her Attempted Murder?
Entertainment
Joe Exotic Pursued Romantic Relationships With Various People Working at His Zoo
Entertainment
Joe Exotic From Netflix's 'Tiger King' Was Arrested, but Jeff Lowe Is Still out There
Entertainment
Joe Exotic Is Known for Animal Cruelty and Attempted Murder, but Where Is He Now?