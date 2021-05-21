'Tiger King' Star Jeff Lowe's Net Worth May Surprise You

While the series followed Joe's life as a big cat zoo owner, and explored his polyamorous relationships, run for governor, and singing career, the seven episodes also touched on the legal troubles he was facing.

In March 2020, the world was introduced to Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage , Carole Baskin, and the cast of supporting "characters" in the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Joe was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being found guilty of two counts of attempted murder for hire, once his plans to take down rival Carole Baskin came to light.

One man who helped build the case against Joe was his former business partner, Jeff Lowe, who the Netflix docuseries also revealed was an FBI informant. Following Joe's arrest, Jeff became the new owner of his business, The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

After taking over Joe Exotic's zoo, how much is Jeff's net worth?