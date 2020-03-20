Joe Exotic From Netflix's 'Tiger King' Was Arrested, but Jeff Lowe Is Still out There

Eventually, conservatory-owner, Carole Baskin, started coming after him, and a nearly-fatal feud began between them — aside from publicly defaming one another, Joe sent poisonous snakes to Carole's mailbox, and eventually tried to hire someone to kill her, only to find out that he had hired an undercover FBI agent. Joe Exotic was arrested, which was when Jeff Lowe eventually emerged from the depths of exotic animal entrepreneurship.