lost-in-space-1583868580673.jpg
Source: Netflix

'Lost in Space': Netflix Renews the Sci-Fi Series a Final Season

It's official! 

The sci-fi Netflix series Lost in Space has officially been renewed by the streaming service for Season 3. After the news broke, actor Mina Sundwall, who plays Penny Robinson, took to social media to share her excitement with fans. "Our secret is out. are you ready? I wonder what Penny will write about this year. #lostinspace," she captioned a video of herself on Twitter.

The Netflix actor, who filmed the video one month prior, can be seen saying, "It is the morning of Feb. 7, and I just got a very important call, which means that I know something that you don't know. But if you're watching this today, that means that it's official. It's been released. It's been announced. Lost in Space is coming back for Season 3, and I can't believe I've had to keep this a secret for days because I'm so bad at keeping secrets." 