The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Won't Be on Netflix — Here's How to Watch the Show

The Love Is Blind finale gave viewers much to think about. The two-hour-long episode revealed which of the six couples decided to tie the knot and start a life together — and who didn't.

Matt Barnett swept under the carpet any history he may have had with Jessica Batten and got married to Amber Pike. Lauren Speed wiped away Cameron Hamilton's tears before saying "I do." The others split up.

Ready to find out what's next for the couples? Here's how you can watch the Love Is Blind reunion.