We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
how-to-watch-love-is-blind-reunion-1583338301456.jpg
Source: Netflix

The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Won't Be on Netflix — Here's How to Watch the Show

By

The Love Is Blind finale gave viewers much to think about. The two-hour-long episode revealed which of the six couples decided to tie the knot and start a life together — and who didn't. 

Matt Barnett swept under the carpet any history he may have had with Jessica Batten and got married to Amber Pike. Lauren Speed wiped away Cameron Hamilton's tears before saying "I do." The others split up.

Ready to find out what's next for the couples? Here's how you can watch the Love Is Blind reunion

The 'Love Is Blind' reunion won't be available on Netflix — here's how you can watch the show.

The Love Is Blind reunion special is bound to be jam-packed with drama, intrigue, and unexpected shouting matches. Akin to the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All or the Married at First Sight reunion, the new episode is set to reveal what the contestants have been up to since leaving the show, offering unparalleled insight into how their relationships have evolved since the filming of the first five episodes. 