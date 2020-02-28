Here’s What Jessica Did on ‘Love Is Blind’ That Shocked the Internet

The Netflix experimental dating series Love Is Blind can best be described as a wild ride. It premiered on Feb. 13, and we've been buckled in to see what happens next ever since.

The premise? Contestants get to know — and get engaged to — each other without ever laying eyes on one another beforehand. But that's not the only thing that has viewers' jaws dropping, because contestant (and self-proclaimed villain) Jessica Batten damn near broke the Internet in five seconds flat.