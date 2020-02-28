We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
untitled-design-5-1582854842917.png
Source: Netflix

Here’s What Jessica Did on ‘Love Is Blind’ That Shocked the Internet

By

The Netflix experimental dating series Love Is Blind can best be described as a wild ride. It premiered on Feb. 13, and we've been buckled in to see what happens next ever since.

The premise? Contestants get to know — and get engaged to — each other without ever laying eyes on one another beforehand. But that's not the only thing that has viewers' jaws dropping, because contestant (and self-proclaimed villain) Jessica Batten damn near broke the Internet in five seconds flat.

Okay, so what did Jessica do on ‘Love Is Blind’?

Ah, the million dollar question. In a nutshell, during a heated discussion with 25-year-old fiancé Mark Cuevas, the 34-year-old lowers her glass of red wine to let her dog have a sip, comments that "she loves wine," and continues to drink out of that same glass. Netflix took to Twitter and the whole thing quickly went viral.