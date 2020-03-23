Where Is "Tiger King" Joe Exotic Now?

Just before Tiger King was made available to watch on Netflix, Joe Exotic made a post saying the docuseries would allow people to see his innocence for themselves. “At 12:01am Friday Morning 132 countries that get Netflix most will be trapped in their own homes with nothing to do but watch the TV series ‘Tiger King’ and the entire world will know what these people did to put me here,” he wrote . “I have been promised the Government agents won’t be able to cover up the corruption they took part in.”