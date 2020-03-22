Stop Everything You're Doing and Watch Joe Exotic's "I Saw a Tiger" Music Video

Netflix's Tiger King documentary about Joe Exotic — once the owner of the most captive tigers in the world and the founder of a popular Oklahoma private zoo that housed a variety of animals, mainly big cats — sheds light on the former zookeeper's crazy life.

In addition to being a wild animal aficionado, though, it appears he was once an aspiring country singer. He even published a music video to his YouTube channel, where he worked tirelessly to get more eyes on his reality TV series.