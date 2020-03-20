Travis Maldonado, Former Husband of Joe Exotic, Died in a Tragic Gun Accident

Netflix just dropped its limited docu-series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which centers on the life of Joe Exotic. If you're not familiar with the mullet and extravagant shirt-rocking ex-zookeeper, then that's a real shame.

He sounds like someone Will Ferrell and Adam McKay would devise as a recurring character on SNL who would eventually get his own absurd movie. I mean, the man had a three-way marriage: Travis Maldonado and John Finlay are his former partners, and monkeys attended.