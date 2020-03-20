Joe Exotic Pursued Romantic Relationships With Various People Working at His Zoo

Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder for hire plot.

A new Netflix documentary titled Tiger King: Madness, Murder, Mayhem chronicles the strange journey that led the abominable zookeeper to commission one of his employees to shoot an animal rights activist, Carole Baskin.

In addition, the movie offers insight into Joe's personal life, revealing new details about his relationship with husbands John Finlay and Travis Maldonado.