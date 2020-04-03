All We Care About in the 'Tiger King' Saga Is the Well-Being of Those Beautiful Cats

All We Care About in the 'Tiger King' Saga Is the Well-Being of Those Beautiful CatsBy Allison Cacich
Humans are interesting creatures. Who knew that when quarantined, we’d all flock to a docuseries about animals kept in cages — or, at least, that’s what we thought it was about when first settling in for a binge watch.
By now you know that Tiger King doesn’t just touch on the controversial Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, once operated by Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage (better known as Joe Exotic). Still, the various cats he kept there, nearly 200 in total, may be the only thing worth rooting for in this story.
What happened to Joe Exotic’s cats?
Despite evidence of animal abuse inside Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, most of the tigers remain on the premises after former employee Jeff Lowe kept the zoo from closing.
We weren’t exactly thrilled to hear that a man who used to sneak cubs into hotels for parties is now allowed to run such a business. Plus, are authorities forgetting that he was involved in Joe’s murder-for-hire scheme and only received immunity because he agreed to cooperate with the federal government?
In order to keep the park up and running, Jeff partnered with Tim Stark, owner of an Indiana animal facility called Wildlife in Need. This guy is also facing allegations of animal abuse, as well as claims that he misappropriated assets in a lawsuit filed by the state’s attorney general earlier this year.
During an initial court hearing on Feb. 28, Dr. Robert Shumaker, president of the Indianapolis Zoo, testified that the setup at Wildlife in Need — like forcing primates to live in dog cages — is "indefensible" and "completely inappropriate," adding, "The animals’ physical and psychological well-being is compromised."
In response to the accusations, Tim told the Courier Journal, "They always try to show up with their fake, false documents. 'Oh, we have the right to do this.' No they don’t. I am governed by the United States Department of Agriculture, not the state of Indiana." As of March 22, Wildlife in Need's website reads that it is "temporarily closed."
Is Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park currently open to visitors?
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garvin County, Okla. Sheriff Jim Mullett confirmed that the zoo is off limits to tourists because of its nonessential business label amid the ongoing health crisis. The announcement came after Jeff revealed that the park recently had its two busiest days ever.
"We are a licensed agricultural entity, but the crowds have been huge since the Netflix show and we have difficulty in controlling that much traffic at one time," he wrote on Facebook. "At one point today we had cars lined up 1/2 mile down the road. We want to accommodate everyone, it just might not be possible to do safely."
While Jeff enjoys the park’s newfound success, Joe is serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty on 17 federal wildlife charges and two counts of murder-for-hire in a plot to kill rival Carole Baskin.
Following the verdict, Joe said in a press release: "I still maintain my innocence and [am] looking forward in the upcoming days to my attorneys filing my appeal and moving on to the next step in this nightmare."
Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix.
