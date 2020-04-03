All We Care About in the 'Tiger King' Saga Is the Well-Being of Those Beautiful Cats

Humans are interesting creatures. Who knew that when quarantined, we’d all flock to a docuseries about animals kept in cages — or, at least, that’s what we thought it was about when first settling in for a binge watch.

By now you know that Tiger King doesn’t just touch on the controversial Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, once operated by Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage (better known as Joe Exotic). Still, the various cats he kept there, nearly 200 in total, may be the only thing worth rooting for in this story.