Finished Netflix's 'Tiger King'? Take a Deep Dive Into Carole Baskin's Marriages

In Tiger King, not much information is offered about Carole's first husband, Michael Murdock. She and Michael got married when she was only 17, Carole explained in the docu-series. They had one daughter, Jamie Murdock.

"He was Jamie's father and he was extremely abusive," Carole said. "But the idea of leaving and having to raise a child on my own was terrifying."

It wasn't until after Carole met Don Lewis (her second husband) that she finally made the decision to leave Michael.