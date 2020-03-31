Barbara Fisher Has Something to Say About Doc Antle's Response to 'The Tiger King' [EXCLUSIVE]

One of them is "Doc" Bhagavan Antle, the founder of T.I.G.E.R.S. (The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species) who runs the Myrtle Beach Safari. In the series, a former apprentice from 1999-2007 spoke with directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin for their docuseries, bravely recounting her time spent at the Myrtle Beach Safari.

If you've seen the docuseries, then you already know Barbara Fisher didn't have the greatest experience.