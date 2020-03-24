Much Like Joe Exotic, Doc Antle Prefers Polyamorous Relationships

Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle, aka Doc Antle, was one of the first entrepreneurs to invest in animal sanctuaries. His venture, The Institute of Greatly Endangered and Rare Species, paved the way for dozens of others — including the Joe Exotic-led Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

Much like the subject of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, Doc made a fortune with his unconventional zoo. Even more intriguing, his love life is just as chaotic as Joe's. So, how many wives does he have?