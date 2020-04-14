Before His Husbands, Joe Exotic Was Married to a Woman Named Kim

Rick also dropped the bombshell that Joe fathered a child with Kim — and he was even captured by cameras on the Netflix documentary.

"His son Brandon is in the documentary and I’m surprised that the documentary didn’t bring that up,” Rick explained, before adding that Joe treated his son worse than his other employees.

"He expected more out of him, he expected him to take more leadership and do harder work,” Rick said. “He had his son sweeping the park instead of giving him a decent job, feeding the animals or something like that. It was almost as though he regretted having a child, that he regretted having been married.”